Ausmetics' Quest to Be an Internationally Certified Skincare Brand

In 2019, Ausmetics' invariable adherence to stringent quality control enables it to get CGMP certification published by FDA. Besides, it becomes ISO22716 certified, which indicates that cosmetics are produced and handled in accordance with GMP. Additionally, it is certificated on Sedex and BSCI. Needlessly to say these tests include the CNAS, COA, dermatological test, MSDS, and TRA. But, how can Ausmetics produce these high-quality cosmetic products? And how can it get these international certifications?



The "story" began in 1998, when Ausmetics was founded in Guangzhou, China. Since its establishment, it has delved into the research and development of milder and safer skincare products and has striven to make every customer feel like kissed by nature. Twenty years of accumulation and experience have steered its talented team down this challenging yet rewarding path.



1) High-quality raw materials

The skin products of Ausmetics can be summarized in three words: natural, mild, and safe. It is no exaggeration to describe Ausmetics as a bee, always lingering over flowers to find the gift bestowed by nature. It is not by chance that Ausmetics is headquartered in Australia, which fosters many famous natural cosmetics. Terrapharma Australia R&D center, founded by Mr. Phillip Cronk in 1982, allows Ausmetics access to high-quality raw materials and supports it with the latest and most stable formulations and technology.



The source of raw materials is the key to ensure safety. Therefore, in addition to Australia, Ausmetics has invariably searched for quality materials in other pollution-free areas. In early July, a group of chief engineers flew to the FairKing Botanical Garden in the United Kingdom for technical exchanges. It is reported that the two sides have reached an exclusive strategic cooperation agreement. This significant move marks the turning point of Ausmetics' natural skincare.



Besides, Ausmetics also developed an exclusive strategic partnership with Australian Olive Garden. In April of this year, Ausmetics officially invested in the Queen's Rose Manor in Zaoyang, Hubei Province, China, to supervise the whole process of planting. It is China's largest 70,000-mu edible double-flowered rose planting base. In 2010, China first classified red rose petals as food.



It is said that Ausmetics will set up its own botanical garden in more areas in the future to guarantee that all the raw materials they chose are natural and with zero pollution. It is the persistence and efforts that make Ausmetics the best maternal and child skincare manufacturing base in China. Now, can you see why I depicted it as a bee?



2) Strong talent team

Mr. Phillip Cronk, the Australian director, has specialized in skincare research for almost 30 years. What he has developed include Johnson & Johnson (baby and personal care products), Skin Doctors (full range of products), Clarins (sunscreen products), Galderma (full range of products), Cetaphil (full range of products), Ultraceuticals (full range of cosmeceuticals), and many more.



In 2019, Ausmetics joined the IFSCC (International Federation of Cosmetic Chemists Associations) and engaged Dr. Jadir Nunes as a counselor and cosmetology professor in the Cosmetics Technology Program. After receiving a doctorate of philosophy in pharmaceutical science and cosmetology at the University of São Paulo, he began a 35-year exploration in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, including 14 years at Johnson & Johnson and 5 years at GSK Glaxo. Since 2000, he has served on the board of the Brazilian Beauty Association (ABC). Then he served as the president of the organization from 2005 to 2009. He has been the representative of IFSCC since 2008 and the chairman from 2013 to 2014.



The talent team's devotion to the well-selected materials, efficacy evaluation, and quality control enables Ausmetics to gain a foothold in the skincare industry. Its high-quality products and services are well received by many well-known cosmetics brands inside and outside China. It has maintained a good partnership with Mannings, Watsons, Tesco, H&M and IKEA, and sold its products to over 40 countries and regions. In the past twelve months, its personal care products hit overseas markets with a turnover of over 5.9 million dollars.



High-quality materials and strong talent team have set Ausmetics apart from other manufacturers. No wonder that its skincare products are certified by international organizations and gaining increasing popularity throughout the world because of its natural ingredients and strong talent team. It is like a kiss from nature, a luxury touch to the skin.



