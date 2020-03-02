Ausmetics Wins the 2019 Technology Innovation Awards at HPCTIC

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --On December 6, the Huangpu International Cosmetics Technology Innovation Conference Themed on "Technology Innovation High Quality" was held at the Hilton Hotel, Science City, Huangpu District, Guangzhou. Ausmetics has won the Technology Innovation Awards on this big event.



This conference focuses on the innovation of washing, cosmetics, and skincare categories, covering raw materials, packaging, scientific research, trends, and other fields. Seven well-known experts and scholars from France, the United States, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, and the United Kingdom and technology tycoons from the cosmetics industry jointly presented a technology feast. Jiyeong Kim, current skincare R & D director of Amory Pacific R & D center, shared the latest technology development trend of whitening products. Dr. Tony Olenick, 2016-2019 IFSCC chairman, co-founder of Celltech company and current president, made in-depth experience sharing on the synthesis and application development of personal care chemicals, especially the research and development of functional organosilicon. In addition, a representative from Ausmetics has attended this great feast to display and share their newly-established products and technology.



The conference was filled with cheers and a warm atmosphere. The Huangpu International Cosmetics Science and Technology Innovation Conference attracted the keen attention and active participation of the cosmetics industry, attracted more than 100 well-known enterprises from all over the country, including P & G, Amway, Colgate, Watson, Guerlain, Bawei, Mansoulatun, Libai, Aobao, hopulan, Danzi, peleya, etc. Directors and industry technicians gathered together to talk about innovation and seek the development of the Huangpu cosmetics industry.



The cosmetics manufacturing enterprises in Huangpu District are all international multinational ones and domestic leading enterprises with specific scales. They bring new development opportunities for the cosmetics industry cluster in Huangpu District. According to statistics, there are 59 certified cosmetics manufacturers in the region, accounting for more than 30% of the total registered capital of more than 100 million yuan. In recent years, there are such global foreign-funded enterprises as Amway, P & G, Colgate, Zodenys and other domestic enterprises with rapid development momentum.



Among them, Guangzhou Ausmetics was successfully listed on the top list of emerging enterprises, becoming a market hit in China's cosmetics manufacturing field. Ausmetics, as a professional skin care manufacturer and cosmetic products manufacturer, was established in 1988. The past 20 years have witnessed Ausmetics' effort in developing a natural, safe and non-sensitive skin care experience. They are adept at ODM&OEM as well as the global manufacturing. Their products covering skin care, hair care, pregnancy and baby care have won reputation among the global buyers. Because of all these endeavor and achievement, it won the 2019 Technology Innovation Award under the witness of many internationally renowned top experts and scholars.



The technological development and technological innovation of cosmetics have become one of the essential topics of general concern. In the future, Ausmetics will put best effort in solving the skin problems of today's society on the basis of being natural, safe and non-sensitive, in assistance of the high-quality technology.



Ausmetics Daily Chemicals (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., founded in 1998 is a manufacturing enterprise. They are adept at developing, designing, and manufacturing cosmetics OEM & ODM. They focus the core business on the research and development of skincare & body care products with Organic, Natural, Free, EWG, Sensitive, Cosmeceutical collection. Up to now, Ausmetics is has achieved the standard of ISO22716, GMP, FDA, GMPC, Sedex, BSCI. It's now the third-party who audits the factory for quality and CPSR by ITS, B.V., SGS, IWAY of IKEA of Sweden, H&M of Sweden, Disney, Tesco, etc.



