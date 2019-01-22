Austin-Based International Chainsaw Sculptor Griffon Ramsey Carves Uncommon Niche in the Status Quo

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --Mother. Maker. Ambassador. Artist. Griffon Ramsey is all of these things. No bigger than a minute, she's also the self-professed "badass" with the chainsaw hacking away at a hunk of wood for art's sake. Edgy and ambitious the lifestyle and travel vlogger has competed all over the world to bring her wood sculpting art form to the fore. Tapping into the modern age to bring chainsaw sculpture, A.K.A. whittling on speed, to a new generation, the on-camera personality purposely defies the gender restraints. Why? Because she does it so well.



Not just a lady with talent and a power tool, Ramsey has a BFA in Technical Theater from Texas State. She has led creative projects via design for theater, film, online entertainment, interior design, special events, and installations. She has also produced several online web content projects, digital comics, and web series. Simply stated, she's come to play.



Pulling focus to the colorful lifestyle of a traveling artist, Ramsey releases YouTube videos regularly to hundreds of thousands of social media followers. She recently said of her art form, "You could say that the idea of creation through destruction appeals to me. So, my sculpting process is largely subtractive; it's about cutting out what doesn't need to be there to reveal the things that matter."



For more information visit http://www.griffonramsey.com.



About Griffon Ramsey

Griffon Ramsey is an international chainsaw artist, power sculptor, travel vlogger and public figure based in Austin, Texas.



