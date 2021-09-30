Austin City Limits Festival Returns This Weekend to Zilker Park Welcoming Tens of Thousands of Fans

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --As live events like Austin City Limits, football, baseball, soccer and Broadway come back, festivalPass announced that it has made available over 80,000 live events on its platform to be accessed by its unique subscription live events model.



As the return of live events comes roaring back after a long pause during the pandemic, concerts, sporting events, movies, festivals, food & wine events and more are scheduling almost twice as many events leading into 2022 than pre-pandemic levels of 2019 as the consumer demand to get out and attend events has exploded.



"Accessing tickets to live events has been a transactional, nonsocial, inefficient experience for decades" says festivalPass Founder & CEO Ed Vincent, "Live events fans can now discover, access and get no fee tickets to over 80,000 live events of all types and sizes through their subscription membership in a community driven, social, frictionless, single source platform that rewards them for their loyalty and participation in the community. The higher tier a subscriber signs up for the lower the cost of the tickets."



The unique marketplace model has attracted high profile investors and a growing team of executives determined to allow fans to consume live events in a subscription, social, frictionless, community driven way. Stephan de Bernede, a 10+ year HomeAway - VRBO executive and partner in a blockchain venture fund, recently joined festivalPass as its Chief Business Officer.



"After spending over a decade helping develop marketplaces including Homeaway - VRBO in the hospitality industry, I see an exciting opportunity to apply a subscription based business model to the live event industry! The consumer demand for a subscription product that allows audiences to consume the way they want to with no added fees, lower cost for tickets and exciting future VIP perks make festivalPass different from any industry player. It is exciting to participate in an industry that has not met rapidly evolving modern consumer demands for innovation."



Notable investors include Brian Sharples: co-founder HomeAway (sold to Expedia), Shelli Taylor: CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, Jason Dorsey: Millennial and Gen Z Expert, Jacob Trouba: NHL Hockey Player for the NY Rangers, Tom Chavez: Sold Krux to Salesforce and Rapt to Microsoft, Townsquare Media: America's 3rd largest radio network, Raj Doshi: Google Fiber, Chief Growth Officer Bluecora, Peter Gibson: Sold Knowledgent to Accenture, Kevin Segalla, Founder/CEO of Tilting Point and several more.



To find out more information on how to sign up for free, please visit https://www.festivalpass.com/ or about investing, please email invest@festivalpass.com.



festivalPass is the world's first live events subscription marketplace providing access to tens of thousands of music, film, food and wine, art, sports, lifestyle, and tech and innovation experiences around the globe for one monthly fee with no added ticket fees. It was founded on the mission to inspire people to lead active and engaging lives every day by participating in live community events locally and globally. For more information visit: https://festivalpass.com.



