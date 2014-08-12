Austin DWI Task Force Prepares for 2014 Labor Day Crack Down

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2014 --The Austin DWI task force has big plans for the 2014 Labor Day weekend. Because Labor Day weekend has historically high rates of intoxication arrests and alcohol-related driving deaths, Austin’s DWI task force is on high alert.



Austin Police Department will have extra police officers on the streets patrolling and looking out for drunk drivers for the last two weeks of August 2014. The culmination of summer’s end and Labor Day weekend usually lead to poor decisions made by many drivers.



While DWI checkpoints are illegal, specialized task forces have developed other strategies to circumvent the law in matters of drunk driving prosecution. During the 2014 Labor Day no-refusal period, police can request a warrant from a judge on duty 24 hours a day in order to forcefully draw blood from suspected drunk drivers.



Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) is also a common charge over Labor Day weekend in the Austin area. With Lake Austin and Lake Travis nearby, many unsuspecting drivers fall prey to the same no-refusal stops as drivers on the road. Police officers can also arrest drivers for suspicion of BWI and request a warrant from a local judge to forcibly draw blood for BAC testing.



Be safe this Labor Day weekend, and don’t drink and drive. If you do, Austin’s DWI Task Force will be ready and waiting for you.