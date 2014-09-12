Austin Flooring Experts Discuss the Best Carpet Cleaning Methods

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2014 --Austin, Texas flooring care and installation experts Floor King have provided a breakdown of the best ways to treat spot stains and bigger messes for carpeted areas. Instead of waiting until the next floor care appointment in the hopes that the steam cleaner will dig that pesky stain out of that high-traffic area in the middle of the living room, homeowners can use a variety of time-tested methods for removing stains the old-fashioned way, with readily available household chemicals, supplies and ingenuity. Treating a stain right away with the right approach can save lots of time and money in the long run, and help preserve your floor covering investment and appearance for years to come.



It’s a reality that families make messes and carpets bear the brunt. Once a spot, streak, stain or spill occurs, you must act quickly and minimize the set-in staining that may prove impossible to lift if left untreated. The rule of thumb is the longer the delay, the more permanent the stain becomes. For liquids, carefully blot the spot with a dry, white, absorbent cloth, or with unprinted white paper towels. Do not scrub! Continue blotting until the material has dried completely. Then, gently scoop up any solid material with a spoon and light vacuuming. Most importantly, do not add any moisture in the form of a wetted sponge or liquid cleaner. Place a half-inch thick layer of plain white paper towels over the spot, weighed down with a flat, heavy object, to absorb remaining moisture.



Some spots and stains will require the use of a solution to clean. Even with the above blotting method, gently blotting the stain from the edges inward with the right solution can help completely remove the stain for good. Many households contain the necessary materials and can be easily and safely applied to quickly treat emergency messes and spills. It’s recommended to use only the concentrations as they are provided, as incorrect mixtures may result in solutions that are more harmful than helpful. For a quick detergent solution, combine 1/4 teaspoon of clear, non-bleach, non-lanolin, non-optical brightening dishwashing liquid and one cup of warm water. Apply to stain and let rest for 10 minutes. Blot the detergent area with a clean, damp cloth or paper towel.



About Carpet Cleaning

For a dry powder cleaner, make sure to select a quality brand such as CAPTURE®. When using dry cleaning fluid, use caution and select a non-flammable version, as the strength of some mixtures may damage the backing of home carpeting. Always apply with a dampened towel, never directly onto the carpet fibers. And with nail polish remover, be aware that amyl acetate and acetone nail polish removers may leave behind a residue which leads to rapid soiling. Always rinse the affected area thoroughly with a dry solvent like rubbing alcohol.



To learn more about the best way to care for home carpeting, visit Floor King online at www.floorking.net