Austin Insurance Provider Offering Classic Car Coverage

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Austin Nationwide insurance agent Michael Lezam of Lezam and Associates, LLC, is proud to offer a newly-designed coverage product designed for owners of classic cars. The Classic Car Coverage product has been developed with the insight and professional expertise of Hagerty®, recognized as a worldwide leader in classic car insurance development. This new option is designed for Nationwide members whose prized automotive heirlooms require a special coverage scheme that maintains their value and protects them for generations to come.



The tenets of the Classic Car policy include Guaranteed Value™ Coverage, Nationwide’s specialized policy that guarantees your classic car's value will never depreciate.



About Classic Car Coverage

A wide range of vehicles are covered under the Classic Car Coverage umbrella, including antique and classic cars, postwar vehicles, muscle cars, classic trucks and utility vehicles, vintage motorcycles and scooters, modified vehicles such as like hot rods, tuners and lowriders, antique tractors, vintage race cars, classic military vehicles, kits and replicas, retired commercial vehicles, vehicles-under-construction and more. To determine whether a vehicle qualifies for coverage, owners must meet certain requirements available by contacting a Lezam Insurance associate. Usage of a covered classic car is allowed for club functions, exhibitions, organized meets, tours and even occasional pleasure driving, as long as the policy holder has a “daily driver” that takes the majority of mileage and wear and tear that family car is built for. In addition, collector vehicles generally must be stored in a private, enclosed, secure structure when not in use, like private residential garages, private pole buildings or barns, rental storage units, and all household members possessing valid driver’s licenses must also have access to a regular-use vehicle for daily driving.



For more info and coverage details, visit Lezam and Associates online at www.lezaminsurance.com