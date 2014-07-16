Austin Pain Care Physicians Announce Focus on Back Pain Seminar and New Location

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Pain Care Physicians of Austin is happy to announce that a new practice expansion is up and running. The new Austin location on Eiger Road provides a full selection of pain management services and treatment, including electrodiagnostic testing (NCV/EMG), lumbar discography, trigger point injections, sympathetic blocks, treatment for occipital nerve blocks and C2 ganglion blocks, ultrasound guided injections, facet injections and medial branch block treatment, sacroiliac joint injections, routine epidural steroid injections, transforaminal epidural steroid injections, radiofrequency thermal coagulation (RFTC) and spinal cord stimulator trials. The new practice features the same professional staff, advanced technology and impeccable customer service that Pain Care Physicians of Central Texas is known for.



In addition to the expansion of the practice, Pain Care Physicians is promoting a seminar titled Focus on Back Pain, taking place August 5-6, 2014. The seminar is sponsored by Pain Care Physicians and Boston Scientific, and features a keynote presentation by Dr. Avinash Ramchandani, who will discuss developments and benefits of spinal cord stimulation for sufferers of back pain. Dr. Ramchandani has been with Pain Care Physicians since 2010 and has an interest in non-surgical pain treatment for musculoskeletal pain, spine pain and cancer pain. Dr. Ramchandani focuses his efforts on exhausting all available alternative treatments for patients before recommending surgery.



Spinal cord stimulation, also called SCS, is a method for back pain treatment that is employed primarily to determine if surgery is necessary for a patient. SCS applies electrical impulses for the relief of chronic back pain, arm pain and leg pain. The goal is for these electrical impulses to interrupt the pain signals from being received by the brain. Optimal SCS candidates are those suffering from neuropathic pain for whom more conservative approaches have been unsuccessful. Pain Care Physicians specializes in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), focusing on diagnostic and therapeutic PM&R methods. Evidence-based diagnostic and interventional techniques promote recovery from accidents and help to relieve chronic pain. To learn more about SCS, Dr. Ramchandani, the upcoming Focus on Back Pain seminar or the extensive pain management treatments available at any of Pain Care Physicians’ Central Texas locations, visit them online at www.paincarephysicians.com.