Austin Physical Security Company to Exhibit at ASIS International 2014 Conference

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Smarter Security, Austin-based physical security solutions provider, is announcing its attendance and showcase at this year’s ASIS International security conference. The ASIS conference is an annual gathering of the top minds, movers and manufacturers in the field of security, with exhibitions, seminars, keynotes and events centered on the future of security with a full-spectrum approach. Discussions and topics range from new technology, advancements in systems development, safety and ethics. This year’s ASIS forums will cover a wide range of topics from active shooter concerns and school security to the rise of women in the security field.



Smarter Security is once again showcasing innovations in the field of physical security by introducing a new advancement in its Fastlane® Connect for IP-enabled turnstile systems. The Connect system, when combined with advanced Fastlane turnstile formats, creates an intelligent gateway to managing and diagnosing up to sixty-four lanes from anywhere across the world. The IP-enabled turnstiles simplify usage and offer more control for security officers, and give building managers and security personnel new levels of insight into building traffic and the physical status of each unit. This technology enables quick reference, maintenance and response in any entry/exit security situation. Smarter Security will be demonstrating Fastlane Connect as it functions with multiple speedgates in booth #3429, giving conference attendees the opportunity to witness the effectiveness of this system firsthand.



“We look forward to the ASIS annual conference every year because we’re proud of the solutions we create and want to show that, with the right technology and solutions at their fingertips, our partners can protect what’s most important to them,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Smarter Security.“ Technology is only part of the solution – customer support is a key strength, which is why we think of them as partners, and not just customers. ASIS allows us to show organizations how we are constantly improving ways to protect what’s important to them.” Smarter Security continues to innovate, staying ahead of the curve in the physical security space, creating and implementing entry control systems that not only utilize cutting-edge technology but also meet the demanding aesthetic standards of the world’s classic and modern architectural spaces. Learn more online at http://www.smartersecurity.com.