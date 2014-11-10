Austin Physical Security Solutions Provider Showcases at ISC East

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --Austin-based physical security solutions provider Smarter Security is proud to announce the exhibition of its Fastlane Glassgate® 300 advanced optical turnstile at ISC East, held from November 19-20, 2014 in New York City. The Glassgate 300 turnstile on display will feature an integrated FastScan PS, a visitor entry system that reads QR codes from smartphones. ISC East is a leading security solutions conference and industry trade show, where cutting-edge technology and designs are showcased for end users, consultants, dealers and systems integrators. Smarter Security will have Glassgate 300 available for demonstration in booth #338.



ISC East is held annually in New York City, a market hot spot for Smarter Security, as the company is currently the leading turnstile supplier in Manhattan, with Fastlane helping protect some of the world’s most valuable investments and properties. This established industry trade show is a place where innovators and market leaders gather to display new technology, exhibit proprietary designs and share insights and ideas about the future of the security industry.



About Fastlane Turnstiles

Smarter Security’s advanced Fastlane turnstiles provide a security system solution that increases safety of assets, people and operations. Proprietary software, hardware and design work in tandem to provide unsurpassed security and insight into a building’s critical day-to-day entrance which allows management access to detailed information unavailable from a team of security officers.



To learn more about the event and Smarter Security’s Fastlane turnstiles, visit http://www.smartersecurity.com