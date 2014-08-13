Austin Security Solutions Provider Builds Partnerships

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --Smarter Security develops and implements a wide range of world-class physical security solutions that combine modern design aesthetics with versatility for a variety of architectural applications and the leading-edge of security technology housed in each unit. Smarter Security turnstiles and intelligence products redefine what is capable for enterprise security management, allowing in-depth, unsurpassed levels of insight into the operations and traffic in sensitive, high-security buildings around the globe.



The unmatched quality, dependability and technology of their advanced products are just one part of the excellence that Smarter Security pursues when developing solutions for global enterprises at all clearance levels. Smarter Security has developed their own Partnership Promise, wherein they pledge: “We promise to deliver the most innovative, reliable physical security solutions. Our #1 goal is to develop long-lasting relationships by helping customers increase operational efficiency, prevent crime, ensure compliance and enhance safety and security.” This promise embodies not only the impenetrable nature of their innovative devices but provides an insight into the culture which makes Smarter Security world-renowned as leaders in their field.



The Partnership Promise goes on to illustrate Smarter Security’s over-arching commitment to security beyond turnstile installation. Protecting vital assets of their customers leads to a desire to create and maintain a safe working environment in addition to solving complex security problems. Smarter Security pledges to supply only the best technologies and designs for their partners, craft sophisticated custom solutions wherever one is needed, take a consultative approach while providing assistance and guidance throughout the purchase process, deploy their vast expertise and laser-focused workmanship when installation occurs, provide lifetime support for ease of use and maximized financial return for partners after installation, and to expand their consultation to future building or perimeter security challenges. In addition, Smarter Security works closely with all members of the project team, from the architects, security managers, consultants and general contractors to the systems integrator and monitoring team. To learn more about the advanced technology and services available, visit Smarter Security online at http://www.smartersecurity.com.