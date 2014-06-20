Austin Security Solutions Provider Looks Forward to Industry Events

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --Smarter Security, Austin-based security solutions provider, is preparing to share insights with the security community in three upcoming security industry events in summer and fall of 2014. Smarter Security provides a wide selection of technology and hardware to suit the needs of commercial enterprises the world over. In an era of constant threat and surveillance, indoor and outdoor security solutions help create safe, profitable environments for consumers and businesses while reducing the threat of theft, data breach, intrusion and loss.



First, coming up in September, ASIS International's annual conference presents the world's most influential gathering focused on driving security's future. Networking with influencers and decision makers from Fortune 100 companies to the Department of Homeland Security, unrivaled ASIS education, and thousands of security solutions and innovations make this a key event for those in security to attend. Following ASIS in Atlanta will be the ISC East conference, held in New York in November. ISC East is the largest annual security event held on the east coast. ISC East is a great venue for experiencing the latest products and solutions from leading brands and networking with end users, systems integrators, dealers, and consultants. ISC Education frequently partners with other organizations to provide education that adds to the appeal and value.



Following these events is ISC West in March of 2015. ISC West, like its East Coast counterpart, is the largest event of its kind in the US for the physical security industry. The symposium commonly includes game-changing, cutting-edge technology, brand new and concept products, community and networking that fosters business-building for the professionals in attendance, industry support, and cutting-edge education. Smarter Security continues to bring innovative technologies that combine with core products to deliver a fully-integrated package for enterprises and locations that address modern and future safety and protection needs. To learn more about the advanced indoor and outdoor security solutions created by Smarter Security, visit them online at www.smartersecurity.com.