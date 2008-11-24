Austin Texas Based Mortgage Expert Finally Reveals the Real Secret of 100% Mortgage Financing

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2008 -- Austin Texas based Mortgage Expert finally reveals the secret of 100% Mortgage Financing at a brand new website:



“Yes, this is true, and no, it's not a dream” says Austin, Texas - based mortgage expert Brian Schroeder. “It is still possible to find 100% financing for Texas home mortgage loans. You don’t have to be a First Time Home Buyer and you can end up buying a property without putting any money down.”



Go ahead, you can do it -- get a fully-financed Texas home mortgage loan.



And now is a particularly good time to buy for those who have been thinking of jumping in due to some recent developments. Prices are likely to be as low as they are going to get since the federal government’s take over of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two dominate guarantors of home loans. Interest rates are also likely to remain low.



And as of this past July, the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, included a tax credit of $7,500 for the first-time-homebuyer. Eligible borrowers can take a federal tax credit on their tax returns of up to 10% of the purchase price of their home, not to exceed $7,500. This is absolutely the best time to get in to that house if you have been on the sidelines waiting.



“With 100% financing”, mortgage expert Brian Schroeder goes on to say, “you can purchase real estate property without putting any money down, making the fantasy of owning a home a reality for a lot of people. What is so nice about purchasing a house without making a down-payment is that it frees up your money for other things, like paying your closing fees or furnishing your new home.”



It might be in your best interest to have a broker like Austin, Texas - based mortgage expert Brian Schroeder look for you. There is a great deal of competition in the mortgage industry, and although there are a number of direct lenders around the country, not all of them will offer fully financed home mortgage loans. Loans of this sort are considered niche loans.



Brokers, like Schroeder, have relationships with a large number of mortgage lenders throughout the country, so they can easily find you the best possible mortgage.



It costs you nothing to allow Schroeder to evaluate your circumstances and talk to a few lenders to see what they can offer you. After you do this, you can make your decision based on the best rates and programs they can locate that offer 100% financing.



These mortgages require full documentation, so the borrower must provide proof of a high enough income to carry the loan, as well as a decent credit history. These loans are underwritten by government-backed lenders, and they make carrying mortgage insurance and putting money into escrow to cover taxes and insurance a requirement.



Given the current state of our economy, people are stunned to discover that you can still get no-money-down home loans in the state of Texas. But they are still very much out there and are playing a major part in today's home buying market.



Austin, Texas - based mortgage expert Brian Schroeder can handle requests for more details. For the last seven years, he has been working very closely with families in the state of Texas.



