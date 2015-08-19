Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Today BYTE™ announced that it recently earned a finalist invitation to the Bon AppeTech conference in San Francisco on Oct. 2-4, 2015. As a finalist, BYTE™ has the opportunity to be one of three startups selected to receive a $100,000 equity investment and three-month acceleration program in Bordeaux, France.



Commenting on the startup competition, Mike Little, CEO said, "We couldn't be more thrilled to be chosen as a finalist in the #33USTour. For BYTE™ to be recognized validates the monumental effort our team has put in over the last year to develop this unique solution that helps restaurant owners and their patrons."



The free, BYTE™ restaurant discovery app was developed by a technology solutions team led by , CEO, Mike Little, CFO/VP of Strategy, Jordache Johnson, CTO, Ryan VanAlstine and VP Engineering, Phillip Olive. While they have chosen to initially serve the Austin, TX marketplace, there are plans for nationwide expansion early next year.



BYTE's advanced search capabilities enable users to find great restaurants and even locate individual menu items or establishments that cater to special dietary needs. Being able to view full HD visual menus, complete with pictures brings their tagline of "See it Before You Eat It" to life.



Through BYTE's robust data, communication and loyalty features, restaurant owners are able to engage with customers in a more meaningful way in order to increase visit frequency and sales while improving the dining experience and guest satisfaction.



BYTE™ is available for free download in the iOS & Android stores. Restaurant owners can easily get setup within couple of days and connect with existing patrons and new ones with a free 30-day trial.



About BYTE

BYTE is a SaaS platform dedicated to creating smarter restaurants and happier customers. With it, IOS or Android users can easily locate trending restaurants, particular menu items and even dietary needs by viewing their HD digital menus. BYTE's cloud-based functionality empowers restaurants to receive critical feedback, directly communicate with, and reward their customers. There are even mobile order and pay features to help increase customers sales and guest satisfaction. Connect with BYTE through their website, Twitter or Facebook. #WhosHungry



About 33Entrepreneurs

33Entrepreneurs is a venture capital "accelerator" company and the first of its kind dedicated to supporting startups in the food, beverage and hospitality industries. For more information visit http://www.33entrepreneurs.fr/