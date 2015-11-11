Austin, TX Insurance Agents at Lezam & Associates, L.L.C. Offer Business Owners Peace of Mind with Customized Insurance Options

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --The insurance experts at Lezam & Associates L.L.C. are helping Austin, TX business owners find confidence and peace of mind through customized commercial business insurance policies that fit their unique needs. From business continuity plans to accident medical coverage, the agents at Lezam & Associates can help make sure that property, customers, and employees are all covered by adequate insurance policies.



The agents at Lezam & Associates know that business owners have worked hard to grow their company and it's important that they have coverage to protect their assets. By offering insurance policies through Nationwide Insurance, Lezam & Associates provides their business clients with hometown agency service along with the reliability and confidence of a top tier national firm.



There are numerous different insurance policies available for business owners and it can be difficult to navigate the ins and outs of each without professional guidance. The Lezam & Associates agents help business owners determine what type and what level of protection they need based on the size, revenue, and function of their business. Some of these include professional liability, business property, business vehicle, business interruption insurance, general liability, and umbrella liability.



In addition to business insurance, Lezam & Associates offers a variety of other insurance policies for members, including auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance. In many instances, they can offer business owners discounts when they choose more than one policy to protect assets in all areas of their life. They offer flexible billing options and are known for their excellent claims service.



About Lezam & Associates

Lezam & Associates, L.L.C. operates two offices in the Austin area to better serve their member's needs. The agency has won multiple awards from Nationwide Insurance such as the Community Service, Life Sales, and Champion awards. They have also received a number of five-star reviews from members on third party websites that note of agent's knowledge, customer service, and ease of doing business.



