Australian Based Video Production Company Visionair Media Turns White Collar Workers Into Stars with Film Magic

Alexandria, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2020 --According to CISCO, 80% of internet traffic will be video by 2021, creating a higher demand for video content. Within the next 5 years, businesses must ramp up their video presence as it has now become a necessary pre-requite in business. Many organisations are creating content in many ways from video series, branded videos, information series, social media campaigns, and plenty more.



With over 25 plus years of experience, Jim Moustakas from Visionair Media says with pleasure, that he is witnessing a strong demand for video production from his client's all over the country, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney. "We are turning white collar workers into stars on the digital screen, as more and more companies are choosing to shoot videos with real team members over paid actors or presenters", Jim says. The authenticity factor is truly propelling these organisations into the limelight, representing genuineness realness. Consumers and clients are responding extremely well to the increase in video content as organisations are seeing an increase in traffic, engagement and sales. Importantly, video brings organisations together and creates a bond between management and workers, content that really captures the essence of teamwork and solidarity in the workplace.



The video production team at Visionair Media have worked on numerous video projects from large to small organisations, incorporating drone technology, elaborate settings, in various exciting and exotic locations. All video elements are produced and curated in-house to create a perfect and seamless production. Coupling this with; cinema-grade technology, high end sound and lighting equipment, state of the drones with CASA licenced operators, makes Visionair Media a five-star production house.



Marketing manager Christopher James Carter says, we love working with organisations, creating amazing videos to share with the community. "It is true, we successfully turn regular corporate workers into video stars" says Mr. Carter. Furthermore, he imports, "one of the best ways to present for a corporate video is through preparation, presentation and practice". He states "even if presenting doesn't come naturally, then that's' s ok. Ensure to practice what you say, look the part and be prepared." Visionair Media is excited to see what is in store for 2020. As they the company draws closer and closer to 2021, the company is thrilled to see the commitment to the future of business and marketing through video channels.



About Visionair Media

Visionair Media is commercial media production company based in Sydney which caters to the national Australian market. We retain a competitive advantage by specialising in; photography, UAV services and videography. Since its inception in 2012, Visionair Media has strived to incorporate a wide range of innovative services under one brand. Our services are distinctively different to any other service as we offer a multitude of divisions catering to a large scope of the market. Our services are in-house based, we do not sub-contract nor outsource our services thus, retaining greater organisational control whilst ensuring high-quality outputs. Historically, the Visionair Media brand began its genesis in photography. Since then, our solutions have rapidly expanded into several markets, while still being able to retain impeccable attention to detail essential to media production.