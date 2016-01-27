Australian Consumer Panels Launch in-Home Usage Testers Service for Market/Product Research

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2016 --Australian Consumer Panels is pleased to announce their In-Home Usage Testers Service has been launched. The service aims to support companies and make their new products more successful. The In-Home Usage Testing service helps Brand Managers, Product Managers, Research Managers or small businesses gain independent feedback from product testers who will evaluate the product and share their experience.



The service allows the client to gain real consumer feedback on a variety of products to avoid expensive mistakes when launching the product. By using the In-House Usage Testers service, the client can have access to all the data and determine if any changes need making to the product. It also helps find defects to the product that may have been missed. Through the service, it will allow clients to avoid expensive marketing and manufacturing mistakes.



Australian Consumer Panels In-Home Usage Testers service aims to add value to the market research needed before the product goes on the market. Through the service, and finding out what real consumers think in an independent environment, it could save a company thousands if not millions of dollars on launching the product to market.



Thousands of new products come to market each. However, a large portion of those product fail and millions of dollars is lost through the lack of research or failing to gain independent opinions. For a product to stand out, it not only needs to provide a consumer with a solution to a problem, but it also requires to have a unique selling point. That unique selling point can be found through In-House Usage Testers, a service that Australian Consumer Panels provide.



Some of the important aspects of product testing include:



Confirms The Unique Selling Point Of The Product

Provides Independent Honest Feedback On The Product

Tests Out The Brand Awareness

Helps To Find Defects In The Product or Marketing Campaign



Australian Consumer Panels, with their dedication and experience in providing clients with honest feedback from consumers, has quickly become one of the most trusted In-Home Usage Testing services in Australia.



For more details on the services provides, and to avoid expensive mistakes taking a product to market, please contact https://australian-consumer-panels.com/home



About Australian Consumer Panels

Australian Consumer Panels is a consulting firm that specializes in product testing and product development work. We design and conduct In-Home Usage Testing (IHUT) locally and nationally to provide actual user feedback to evaluate your products, packaging, related product instructions and more.



Media Contact:

Australian Consumer Panels®

Suite 1D, Level 23

Governor Phillip Tower

1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Phone: +61 2 8310 4551

sales@australian-consumer-panels.com