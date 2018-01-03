Australian Jewelry Designer Create Official Movie Memorabilia for Dunamis: The Future Is Now

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2018 --Sydney-based jewellery designer, Realm Design, have created a range of official jewellery merchandise for an upcoming film, with beautiful hand finished replicas available to movie aficionados. The pieces for the upcoming film Dunamis: The Future Is Now, include The Dunamis Sword, The Armory Necklace in Gold and Silver, and The Eagle Ring. All of the pieces are made from surgical grade stainless steel and cubic zirconia, with gold accents that are electro-ion plated for a long-lasting finish.



The jewelry made by Realm will be worn by characters in the apocalyptic, science fiction film, Dunamis: The Future Is Now, which will begin filming in March 2018. The movie is an Australian Indie-Film and will be directed by Mack Lindon, known for Rise (2014) and Rise of the Underdog (2013). Lindon also wrote Dunamis and will appear in it as the character, Baxter. Dunamis: The Future Is Now is due to be released in December 2018 and will star Maddison Baker, Gemma Laurelle, Stephanie May, and Josh Lacy.



Lindon approached Realm to design the movie's official jewellery merchandise in 2017. The film's producers decided two of Realm's signature pieces would be worn by leading actresses and they would be written into the actual story. Realm went on to design a ring for the male lead and then a necklace, all of which are available on Kickstarter. Charms for the necklace include miniature pieces of armour as worn by The Warrior, Arayelle, such as a Helmet, Shield, Breastplate, and Belt. Other symbolic features include Shoes of Peace, an Angel, an Eagle, Lion Paws, Golden Arrows and Sapphire Eyes. Each piece represents certain qualities and virtues which are in line with the characters' journeys.



Early bird supporters that pledge $129 and above on Kickstarter will receive a free Angel Prayer Charm; a Breastplate Charm is available to supporters that satisfy certain criteria, and more free Charms will be made available as stretch goals are reached.



"The jewellery plays a significant role in the storyline and is worn at key moments in the film" said Mack Lindon, "For example, the gold version of the Armory Necklace is worn by our character Clavia, played by Gemma Laurelle. Realm Design is giving people an opportunity to own a piece of film history and it's very exciting."



To see the pitch trailer for the film and find out more about Realm's designer jewellery, visit the Kickstarter page here: http://bit.do/dUW4v.