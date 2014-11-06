Australian Real Estate Consulting

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2014 --AREC is an independent body set up to help and advise consumers with their real estate dealings. The team at AREC have close to 40 years hands on experience in real estate and have assisted people with thousands of property sales and purchases. At AREC we understand that real estate is not just about house selling, it's about people.



With our consumer interests in the forefront, AREC is today announcing the official launch of its professional Facebook page. This Facebook presence will reach out to the Australian real estate consumer population and provide information services, designed to enhance the property marketplace knowledgeable for those buying and selling property. The AREC Facebook site is being designed by e-Agent and is focused on real-time content, as an adjunct to its primary website.



As AREC is capable of providing localised data on real estate commissions, sellers are assisted in negotiating favourable listing agreement commission rates, based on data specific to their location.



About AREC

AREC is independent of the residential agent/salesperson professionals and thus can offer truly unbiased consumer driven information. In addition to assisting the consumer to find a "Best Practices" agent, AREC also provides guidance on the local real estate commission structures, throughout Australia.