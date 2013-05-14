Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2013 --Online publisher Goodspot.com.au is taking bold steps to help owners of real estate get great on-line exposure without the need for an agent's involvement.



The recently launched website aims to empower owners who want to sell or rent out their properties. The site is offering a staggering 80% discount on all owner listings until 28 June 2013. That means an entry level listing comes down from $20 to only $4 whilst the more expensive featured listing drop from $148 to about $30. "This is a fantastic way for owners to market in a similar fashion to agents", Beukes (Founder) said. To get the benefit of this discount you will need to apply a coupon code "cU9dL6rG18" after you enter your property details but before you proceed to the check-out.



Unlike many other sites goodspot lets you market all kinds of property from residential, commercial through to business properties. The listing information is tailored to the specific type of property which makes the information more relevant and easy to digest. Featured listings include the possibility of adding a video to make the advertisement even more attention grabbing.



Most major property websites effectively shut out owners because they can only list with the help of agents. GoodSpot is a great alternative and whilst its online footprint is still growing many will be willing to try it out considering that it only costs $4 for a basic 30 day listing when using this discount.



About GoodSpot.com.au

Goodspot.com.au is based in Sydney, NSW, Australia and is an online publisher of real estate advertisements. Our online service aims to help consumers get professional looking property ads at a great price.