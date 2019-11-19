Australian Video Production Visionair Media Takes Corporate Video Marketing to New Heights with UAV/Drone Technology

Alexandria, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --National video production company Visionair Media breaks the status quo with the incorporation of drone technology in video marketing. The last 5 years Visionair Media have been pioneering the corporate video production space with the use of drone technology. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority, authorised operators have recently ramped up productions with the local government organisations and large corporates based in Sydney. Visionair Media have worked with organisations like; Transport NSW, Central Coast Council, SuperGas, Downer Group, TEDxSydney, Westpac, DDB and Sass & Bide.



CISCO recently reports that video will make up 80% of internet traffic by 2021. Visionair Media is not only prepping the corporate business community in Australia to keep up with the changing digital landscape, but the organisation is doing it in a way that helps businesses better engage with their customers and clients, through vivid video content. Marketing Manager for Visionair Media, Christopher James Carter, says; "It has been such a pleasure to see the organisation assist in developing captivating video campaigns for our clients. We have such a large diverse clientele, ranging from construction to infrastructure, to banking, retail, agriculture, tourism to small business. I love that fact that we can work and create value through video".

Lead Producer, and Managing Director Jim Moustakas, says; "I thoroughly enjoy creating video magic for our clients and it is even better when we hear positive feedback or when we hear that our video has led to an increase of sales or engagement. The Visionair Media process is driven by strategic decisions ensuring we hit marketing objectives." Visionair Media has over 30+ years' experience and are based in Sydney, Australia.



About Visionair Media

Visionair Media is commercial media production company based in Sydney which caters to the national Australian market. We retain a competitive advantage by specialising in; photography, UAV services and videography. Since its inception in 2012, Visionair Media has strived to incorporate a wide range of innovative services under one brand. Our services are distinctively different to any other service as we offer a multitude of divisions catering to a large scope of the market. Our services are in-house based, we do not sub-contract nor outsource our services thus, retaining greater organisational control whilst ensuring high-quality outputs. Historically, the Visionair Media brand began its genesis in photography. Since then, our solutions have rapidly expanded into several markets, while still being able to retain impeccable attention to detail essential to media production.