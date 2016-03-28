Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2016 --There has been a growing trend of people in Australia taking up cooking as a hobby and a life skill, with many people choosing to dedicate time and energy within this area. With the world becoming more and more health aware, this home cooking trend seems to be here to stay. The combination of home cooking and healthy living, a new ingredient is being added to people's daily lives, and this is Matcha green tea powder for cooking. Luckily for Australian's, Happy Matcha has launched the first organic culinary grade cooking matcha green tea powder, which can easily be purchased from their online store.



"Our main interest is in providing the best quality matcha green tea powder, that is 100% organic and can be used for daily cooking needs. From this interest, we sourced the best culinary grade matcha from Uji, Kyoto Japan and brought it to Australia" said Francis Lee, found of Happy Matcha Green Tea.



There has been many studies performed showcasing the multiple health benefits of matcha green tea, with many touting matcha green tea as a super food of sorts. Its heritage going back thousands of years, used primarily in Japan by Buddhist monks to assist in meditative practices, this type of tea has been rapidly gaining popularity in western societies such as Australia. The main health benefit of matcha is its abundance of antioxidants per gram equating to approximately 10 times the amount of antioxidant as your normal cup of green tea.



Other health benefits as proven by these studies includes lowering blood pressure, providing mental alertness, supporting cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health and can even help prevent infections such as bacterial and fungal infections. These benefits is what is helping drive the adoption of Matcha as a cooking ingredient.



Due to these health benefits and the adoption of Matcha as a core cooking ingredient in western society, Happy Matcha, a Sydney based start up company, has carefully sourced and crafted a unique and organic culinary grade matcha green tea powder, direct from Uji, Kyoto Japan. The tea powder has gone through rigorous taste testing to ensure a robust flavour base which works well with both sweet and savory dishes. The tencha leaves used to make the matcha are all hand picked and stone ground to produce the fine emerald green powder that you see in Happy Matcha's cooking green tea powder.



Being the only provider of premium organic culinary grade matcha in Australia, the company has focused specifically on delivery the best possible quality organic matcha and has a motto of delivery happiness one cup of matcha at a time. To provide happiness, they have introduced the industries first Free Shipping service with no minimum order requirement, and also introduced a 30 day money back guarantee. As such, Happy Matcha has been touted as creating the most happiness within the Matcha Green Tea industry in Australia.



According to Francis, "There has been an evident increase in interest with people using Matcha Green Tea Powder as a core ingredient for every day cooking. This ranges from sweets to savory, but a key reason beyond its health benefits is that it adds both colour and taste which cannot be achieved by other conventional ingredients."



For more details on Happy Matcha and how to use cooking matcha green tea powder, visit https://www.happymatcha.com.au/.



About Happy Matcha

Happy Matcha is a supplier of premium Matcha green tea, based in Sydney, Australia. Delivering only handpicked, stone ground Ceremonial grade matcha tea, directly imported from Uji, Kyoto, Japan.



