Authentic Mexican Food Menu for Monday Night Classics at Loteria Grill

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --Loteria Grill was founded on the belief that great Mexican regional food and drink should be available for everyone to enjoy in Los Angeles. Since the founding location opened in the farmers market in 2002, Loteria has been proud to offer an outstanding array of tradition food offerings, served by a passionate team of real Mexican food experts. In line with this tradition, Loteria is offering a new three-course menu special for Monday nights that incorporates all the favorites, providing another great reason to soak up the atmosphere and spend some time enjoying classic Mexican cuisine with friends or family.



The Monday night classics menu is available every Monday night from 5pm to close across all Loteria Grill locations including Hollywood, Farmers Market, Studio City, Santa Monica, Westlake Village and Fig At 7th. The menu has a fantastic fixed price of $20 and includes the following classic food and drink options:



- One Margarita Feliz or Agua Fresca

- 3 Loteria Classic Tacos; Carnitas, Chicken in Mole, Potato or Shredded Beef

- Rice and Beans or Soup

- Flan for Dessert



The Menu has something for everyone and is a great reason to head out on a Monday night and spend some time in one of Loteria's colorful locations and get the week off to the right start. Loteria's staff of passionate Mexican food and drink creators maintain a vibrant atmosphere that is further enhanced by the presence of the patrons. Whether for dinner or simply to catch up with friends, Monday nights are the perfect time to be in a Loteria Grill location enjoying one of the best http://loteriagrill.com/news/item/monday-night-classics has to offer.



The full range of Mexican food options can be found online along with all other special offers. The staff at any Loteria location are also always happy to provide information about the range of food and services offered by Loteria Grill. The main location can be found at 6627 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028



About Loteria Grill

Loteria Grill is a Mexican speciality restaurant with several Los Angeles Locations. They can be contacted directly on 323-465-2500 and provide both location based dining experiences and private catering functions for guests with a huge range of food and drink options.



Further information can be found on their website http://loteriagrill.com/