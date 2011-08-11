Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2011 --Shopping for an authentic handbag online, but not sure if the site you found is selling real bags?



LuxeDH, Luxe Designer Handbags, now introduces LuxeDH TV, which offers news, reviews and help on your quest to find your dream Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Prada, Fendi or Dior handbag.



New segments are added daily to keep visitors to the site up-to-date on all of the latest handbag news, tips on how to find your dream handbag and to offer instant deals off select bags. Handbag Videos have a secret coupon code at the end of each segment, so be sure to watch the video about your favorite bag in entirety!



Authentication videos star Sabina Lynn, the chief authenticator for LuxeDH. Site visitors can learn great tips on How to Authenticate a Chanel Handbag, a Louis Vuitton, a Marc Jacobs, a Balenciaga, a Prada and a Gucci. Sabina brings over 12 years of experience authenticating handbags to LuxeDH TV.



"I love doing the authentication videos," said Sabina. "Knowing that other women are watching these videos and can learn what to look for when buying a handbag to make sure it is authentic gives me a great sense of satisfaction."



All of the handbag videos star Kim, one of the bag experts for Luxe Designer Handbags. All of her videos are informative and allow customers to see, learn and hear about different designer brands.



Both FOX and CBS News recently aired a segment on LuxeDH, which offers women the best online prices, payment plans with no interest, free shipping and the widest selection of designer handbags.



The site also has an endorsement from MyPoupette.com (http://mypoupette.com/mprs.php), the Internet’s oldest and most recognizable designer handbag authenticator, as an approved seller of authentic merchandise.



