AuthenticID Expands Patent Advantage with Multi-Modal, 'PIN on Glass', Payment-Authentication Patent License

With the opening of Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, AuthenticID announced that it has expanded its already significant patent footprint and competitive advantage with a multi-modal, payment-authentication patent license from Collective Dynamics. "The payment industry is experiencing rapid change and risk which represent new challenges and opportunities for both incumbents and newcomers. Increasing fraud and false declines are the unfortunate consequences of legacy processes", said Steve Bacastow, Founder and CEO of Collective Dynamics, Inc. "The recent massive breaches of consumer data from Yahoo, Anthem and Equifax require the payment industry to fundamentally rethink how KYC and transaction authentication are conducted" added Blair Cohen, AuthenticID's Founder and Chief Evangelist.



According to the company, with the latest 'Biometric + PIN on Glass' patent that emphasizes a 'device as an authenticator model', the total number of Collective Dynamics patents licensed under the agreement has grown to five issued and allowed patents that together address key, payment-processing industry emerging trends, vulnerabilities and use cases and specifically target the weaknesses of legacy authentication models which are based on passwords, PINs and signatures. "With each new authentication method or control come new forms of fraud" said Bacastow, adding that "while biometrics are considered far superior to PINs, static biometrics have recently been shown to be vulnerable to spoofing. For this reason, multi-factor authentication and multi-modal technology are required to leapfrog the bad actors. Under this latest patent, a PIN is captured contemporaneously with a biometric factor either directly from the mobile device user interface or from a connected device such as a wearable device."



The Collective Dynamics patents, with priority filing dates of almost ten years, anticipated many of these urgent industry issues and describe the use cases and solutions that are needed in the payment industry today including:



- A rules-based system configurable by networks, issuers, merchants, and consumers

- Omni-commerce venues including: ecommerce, physical, and mobile

- Payment tender types including: cards, tokenized, gift, and alternative

- Biometric authentication using a mobile device

- A multi-modal, mobile user interface



"With the recent announcement from MasterCard that the decades-old requirement to capture signatures will soon be retired and an announcement by Visa regarding its 'ID Intelligence', authentication eco system, there is no question that the industry is moving broadly and quickly to implement many forms of these patented solutions to address what many believe is now becoming a crisis", said Collective Dynamics Executive, Tony Emrick. "This newest patent complements AuthenticID's already FIDO-compliant authentication solution which uses the mobile device as an authenticator in connection with consent-based transaction authentication models." said Cohen, adding "There is an opportunity for AuthenticID to leverage its technology and leadership position in identity management to help its customers navigate through these complex issues."



These Collective Dynamics patent rights will extend to AuthenticID's recently announced "Smart Identity" platform and token sale that aims to transform identity-related blockchain applications.



About Collective Dynamics, Inc.

Atlanta-based Collective Dynamics, Inc. is a payment-industry strategy, compliance and intellectual property consulting firm that has served payment industry clients for over twenty years. The company was founded in 1996 by Steve Bacastow, a leading expert and thought leader in cyber security, compliance, intellectual property, and mobile payments. Mr. Bacastow previously served as the SVP of CorFire where he was instrumental in the successful deployment of the first commercial TSM in North America in support of the Google Wallet.



For more information, visit http://www.coldyn.com.



About AuthenticID

Founded in 2001, Manchester, NH-based AuthenticID is a leading provider of revolutionary software that enables automated real-time identity document authentication solutions based on proprietary worldwide forensic document databases. Its CatfishAIR family of authentication technologies now provides industry leading identity validation products incorporating proprietary "smart" mobile capture, multi-factor biometrics and data as well as its software-as-a-service document authentication platform, supporting 192 countries, and a variety of uses cases and industries.