AuthenticID Inc. Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Manchester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --SRI Quality System Registrar is pleased to announce that it has recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Management System certificate to AuthenticID Inc. and its parent company, ID Metrics Inc., located in Manchester, New Hampshire, for the ISMS that provisions SaaS vendor services and protects the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and privacy of customer/employee information in accordance with the Statement.



According to Edward L. Maschmeier, Director, Certification: "We are pleased to acknowledge that AuthenticID Inc. and its parent company, ID Metrics Inc has demonstrated effective implementation of a management system. ISO/IEC 27001 certification provides evidence to customers, suppliers, employees, and their community of their commitment to information security and customer satisfaction."



ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is process-based; certification recognizes organizations that can link business objectives with operating effectiveness. Companies that achieve management system certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 have demonstrated effective implementation of documentation and records management, top management's commitment to their customers, establishment of clear policy, good planning and implementation, good resource security and management, and efficient process control, measurement, and analysis. Continual improvement has been institutionalized.



About AuthenticID Inc.

Founded in 2001, Manchester, NH-based AuthenticID and its affiliates have been leading providers of revolutionary software that enables automated real-time identity document authentication solutions based on proprietary worldwide forensic document databases. Its CatfishAIR family of authentication technologies now provides industry leading identity validation products incorporating proprietary "smart" mobile capture, multi-factor biometrics and data as well as its software-as-a-service document authentication platform, supporting 192 countries, and a variety of uses cases and industries.



About ID Metrics Inc.

ID Metrics is the 100% holding company for AuthenticID and the patent portfolio that is utilized by AuthenticID.



About SRI Quality System Registrar

SRI Quality System Registrar is an internationally accredited registrar for management systems standards, such as ISO 9001, AS9100, ISO/TS 16949, OHSAS 18001, ISO 13485, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, ISO 22000 and environmental management systems standards such as ISO 14001, RC14001, and RCMS. SRI also provides public training for auditing, implementing, and maintaining these standards.



