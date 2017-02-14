Author and Artist Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for New Book

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Laija Laura Ozolina is the creator of the book, The Wonder Maker's Tale. This collection of stories and accompanying artwork chronicles the true stories of wonder makers throughout the history of our planet. All of the stories share a common theme of the protagonist discovering his or her purpose and place in our world, with a slight spiritual overtone.



The book features 10 distinct stories, each with unique artwork to go along with it. Laija has developed her own technique for creating luminescent paintings, giving the artwork a truly unique character that is undeniably beautiful to behold. One of the stories, Heavenly, is also accompanied by music from renowned Latvian and USA composer, Lolita Ritmanis.



She originally has written the book in her native Latvian and now hopes to bring it to the U.S. market. To help accomplish this goal, she has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project on Indiegogo to help raise the money necessary to complete the project.



Proceeds from the campaign will go towards translating the book from Latvian to English. This is a complex process that will require several rounds of translating, proofreading and editing to ensure that the content speaks to an American audience. Each story encompasses about 20-40 standard pages, so this translation is no easy task. Some of the funding will also go towards the rewards for backers of the campaign.



The campaign has a funding goal of $8,500. This is a flexible goal, so Laija will receive the funding regardless of whether or not the campaign fully meets its target amount.



To thank backers for their contributions, a series of rewards are in place for increasing donation levels. Starting at a donation of just $5, backers will receive a digital copy of one of the stories, along with its accompanying music. At $15, contributors will receive a digital copy of the entire book, as well as the music. For donations of $75 and higher, donors will receive wall-hanging prints of various pieces of art from the book, bow ties featuring Laija's artwork and other prizes. All donations at the higher levels will also receive the ebook and music as well.