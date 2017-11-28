Author Andrew Shaw Explores the Gift of Life in His Newest Book All the Way to Heaven

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2017 --In his thought-provoking book, All The Way To Heaven: How to Find Your Path in Life as a Soul by Understanding the Universal Laws, an Englishman, Anu, who coined his pseudonym when he understood it meant both the microcosm and macrocosm of life, explores the Universal Laws and how to apply them in your lives. In heart-searching detail he journeys through stories and experiences in his own life to give valuable insight into the workings of the mind, the life's struggle for understanding and the ultimate joy and satisfaction when the goal is attained.



For the true seeker of the self, there are treasures galore in the metaphysical teachings brought out by Anu in the book. Discover a geometrical picture that fully explains the workings of the human mind. Find out how you can access knowledge of your previous lives, so that you can gain understanding of why certain things are happening to you this time around.



"It's a long, long road, with many a winding turn…" So says the song. Anu takes you on a journey often referred to as "The Dark Night of the Soul", where he explains that even the bad times are good when it comes to learning life's lessons. Often what is perceived at the time as traumatic and unnecessary, when placed in the overall context of one's life, can be the most important learning.



"What is your ideal for life? Who are you becoming as you reach for your ideal, and what steps are you going to take to get there?" ~ Anu



This is one of the most important books to be released in the area of self-help since the untimely death of Dr. Wayne Dyer, a much-revered mentor of the author. The author considers that Dr. Dyer and Dr. Deepak Chopra are his most influential role-models in this genre of writing about spirituality, and he hopes to continue their undoubted legacy as the world wakes up and the inexorable movement towards the promised Aquarian Golden Age gathers pace.



What are the Universal Laws? How can you apply them in your life? How will change benefit you? These and other questions are answered in this enthralling book. It is a book about life, its struggles, its heartaches, but mostly about the indomitable spirit that human beings possess to see the goal to its fruition.



German poet, playwright, and statesman, Johann von Goethe states, "Whatever you can do, or dream you can do, begin it! Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it!"



About Andrew Shaw

'Anu' is the spiritual name given to the author, an Englishman who has made the world his home during his lifetime. He is a Reiki Master, holistic massage therapist, metaphysician and music aficionado. Shaw's constant search for the Truth has been a roller-coaster ride, taking him to the Middle East, America, the Caribbean, his native England and now Omsk in Siberia, where he lives and thrives with his much-loved third wife and their fantastic young son. He also has two beautiful daughters from a previous marriage, and four lovely grandchildren.