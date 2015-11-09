Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --In most work-spaces over the last five years, business has undergone serious changes. From new technology, to different approaches in the staffing and marketing world, and everything in between, expectations and duties have been radically transformed. It's an exciting and often challenging time to be an insider, and especially a team leader. Fortunately, Future of Work and Leadership Change Expert Cheryl Cran has announced the release of her new book which presents powerful and innovative solutions in these areas, 'The Art of Change Leadership – Driving Transformation In A Fast Paced World'. Excitement surrounding the release is high.



"My mission is to massively shift the view and approach to a holistic plan of leading change," commented the increasingly in-demand author, speaker and success coach. "Once we move away from the 'something or someone has to lose' way of limited thinking and toward 'everyone has something to gain' real magic happens. This book is not about change management; it is about leading change and creating organizational cultures with change leaders."



In 'The Art of Change Leadership – Driving Transformation In A Fast Paced World' (John Wiley & Sons; November 9th, 2015), Cran walks readers through the journey of how to be a change leader who creates tomorrow's results today. Including how to discover your own change leader style, and how to influence and engage others to be change leaders too.



Cran also shares her brand new leading edge tools that a reader can incorporate in their own daily routine as they work on transforming themselves, others and the business they work in to achieve extraordinary results.



This book is not about change management; it is about creating organizational cultures with change leaders.



The book is getting passionate reviews form experts in the field.



Tony Hsieh, New York Times bestselling author of Delivering Happiness and CEO of Zappos.com, Inc. says "The Art Of Change Leadership provides real time ideas, strategies, and creative solutions for leaders to help drive innovation and change in the workplace."



Marshall Goldsmith, New York Times & Global Bestselling Author of What Got You Here Won't Get You There, recently said, "The Art of Change Leadership brilliantly and clearly identifies key change leadership competencies; a critical future of work component is that everyone must be a change leader in order to manage the new-normal of the constant eruption of data, content, and customer expectations. Fortunately, Cran has created a simple yet brilliant plan to harness the chaos!"



The book is available for purchase from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



About Cheryl Cran

Cheryl Cran, CEO of Evolutionary Business Solutions, is a best selling author, future of work and change management consultant. As an award winning internationally renowned consultant and keynote speaker for twenty years, Cheryl has worked with hundreds of industries, in dozens of countries and with thousands of audiences worldwide to ultimately inspire organizations to be adaptive and iconic leaders in their industries. Cheryl is the author of 6 books including her best selling, "101 Ways to Make Generations X, Y and Zoomers Happy at Work" which is a global success and has been translated into several languages and is the guide for training programs that are currently being taught in over 60 countries.



About Wiley

John Wiley & Sons (Wiley) is a global provider of knowledge and knowledge-enabled services that improve outcomes in areas of research, professional practice and education.



Contact Author:

Cheryl Cran

1-604-682-3100

email: info@cherylcran.com

http://www.cherylcran.com