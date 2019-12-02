Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2019 --Each day in the media we are exposed to horrific stories of humanity suffering at the hands of other humans. Children being molested, acts of domestic violence and sexual assault, and other tragedies. Some may turn away or turn the TV off altogether and go back to their lives, shaking their heads in disbelief and saying a prayer for those in need.



However, author, Cheryl Denise Bannerman, has decided to face these issues of social concern head-on. Within the author's first three works of fiction, Black Child to Black Woman, Words Never Spoken, and A Killer's Reflection, a topic of social concern is addressed, such as alcohol and drug addictions, domestic abuse and violence, suicide, and molestation.



In her latest 2019 release, the 2nd edition of Black Child to Black Woman, an African-American Women's Coming-of-Age work of fiction, she tells the story of a child raised in a middle-class home riddled with alcohol and drug addictions. As she grows into a woman, she faces additional struggles in her relationships with the opposite sex, including male relatives. This latest release is now available in eBook, paperback, and now as an audiobook.



In a recent review, Vernita Naylor of Readers Favorite writes, "Cheryl Denise Bannerman teaches us about how life can be happy yet have its dysfunctional elements, especially with those around us, from domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction and sexual abuse to feelings of isolation and loneliness. But in all things, despite what we face in life, God has another plan."



Within Words Never Spoken, winner of the 2018 Book Excellence Award, Bannerman faces the courts as her own child suffers unspeakable abuse at the hand of her ex-husband, all while trying to escape her current boyfriend who is fighting his own demons with drugs and alcohol. Patricia Reding for Readers' Favorite writes, "My initial reaction on reading several of the poems in Words Never Spoken, by Cheryl Denise Bannerman, was: "Wow. What pain. What honesty." Set forth in seven parts, following the subject's life struggles, the book invites readers to consider a series of questions at the end of each chapter (making this a possible group study guide)."



And, finally, within A Killer's Reflection, she asks readers at the end of the book to contemplate the extreme abuse of the main character at the hands of his mother, and if they believe it contributed to his becoming a serial killer and his hatred and violence towards women.



Bannerman's goal in life is to keep writing and continue helping victims of Domestic Abuse/Violence, Grief and ANON family groups, and Corporate Health and Wellness groups, to heal through words — encouraging them to 'write the pain', expressing themselves through journaling, short stories, songs, and poetry.



Cheryl Denise Bannerman has been crafting intriguing stories since she was only seven years old. By a pre-teen, she was writing poetry for publications and short stories for school. Apart from writing, the author also runs her 23-year-old virtual B2B Corporate Training and Development company based out of Orlando, Florida, and known as an Instructional Design and e-Learning Expert.



All books are available on all retail platforms in ebook and paperback. For more information about the author, please visit: https://www.bannermanbooks.com/



