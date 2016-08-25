Author Converting Bestselling "The Darkslayer" Series Into Incredible Audiobooks

Charleston, WV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Bestselling author Craig Halloran is seeking Kickstarter community support to turn his bestselling "The Darkslayer" series into incredible audiobooks. A campaign was launched to raise $3,000 by September 6, 2016. Funds received will be used to record and produce the audiobooks for all to listen and enjoy.



Craig's fantasy book writing and publishing journey began back in 2010. Since then, he has released over 35 novels that include several bestsellers. He's been a #1 Amazon bestseller in the following genres: Epic Fantasy, Sword & Sorcery, Coming of Age, Supernatural Thrillers, Werewolves/Shifters, Vampires & Anthologies.



"The Darkslayer" is a #1 fantasy anthology, consisting of 6 books, which is fast-paced, action-packed, and easy to follow. Craig's goal is to introduce this entertaining series now to the audience in an audiobook format. As incentives for people who pledge to the campaign, they will receive S.W.A.G galore, such as cool autographed paperback copies of the books, posters, and T-shirts. If stretch goals are met, the author will commission The Darkslayer Battle Axe to be built and delivered as an epic perk.



To learn more, visit the Kickstarter campaign here.



Please keep in mind this is an "all-or-nothing" deal. If the campaign does not reach the funding goal, then the project cannot move forward. So know that any amount given can make a difference. This is also an incredible opportunity to be a part of a special project! Help the campaign reach its goal by sharing this on Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks. The more people know about this, the more support the campaign will receive.



Backers can choose from a number of attractive rewards. Perks will be delivered by

October 2016. Click here to make a contribution.