Author, Entrepreneur and Motivator Ms. Katrina Walker Debuts Facebook Live Talks

Collierville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --Noted author, entrepreneur, philanthropist and self-made millionaire Ms. Katrina Walker has launched her newest initiative to share her experiences and help empower women nationwide, a weekly Facebook Live video chat.



Ms. Walker, whose inspiring story of overcoming abuse, five marriages and homelessness to become a successful businesswoman is told in her popular autobiography, "Unbreakable", believes that she is in a unique position to help others who are searching for inspiration, whether it's escaping domestic abuse or simply following their dreams.



Katrina is the founder of Rainbow Kidz, the first 24/7 daycare center in the United States as well as the BE (Blind Eye) Foundation, an organization committed to providing assistance for women seeking to escape domestic abuse.



Her book, "Unbreakable: 5 Husbands, Homeless to Self-Made Millionaire The Katrina Walker Story" is available on Amazon as well as directly through her website.



"I consider myself a motivator, not a motivational speaker", says Ms. Walker. "Everyone has a story. Everyone goes through trials and tribulations. I don't speak to or at people. I communicate and connect with them instead. I help others with good old fashion advice - financially, socially, mentally, and spiritually. I motivate people to get up and achieve their goals, start that new business, go after that promotion, Show them how to leave that bad relationship. I've been there. I motivate people to stop making excuses, stop saying can't do and I'm going to use all my experiences to show you how."



Katrina Walker Live can be seen every Tuesday night at 9pm EST on her Facebook channel, https://facebook.com/thekatrinawalker.



About Katrina Walker

Katrina Walker took being a witness to cultural, domestic and financial tumult and converted what she learned into a motivational tool to fight victimhood. Walker went from a struggling teen bride and then a divorced mother of four to being a trailblazer who has, over the past 25 years, built thriving enterprises including a 24-hour daycare center, multiple real estate holdings, a record label and state-of-the-art recording studio - all while becoming a self-made millionaire.



Her website address is http://mskatrinawalker.com.



To contact Katrina for interviews, speaking engagements and business opportunities: 631-452-7236