Author, Entrepreneur and Motivator Ms. Katrina Walker Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Collierville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2017 --Noted author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, self-made millionaire and domestic abuse survivor Ms. Katrina Walker is using Domestic Violence Awareness Month to highlight the problem in the United States and lend her voice as an example of survival in the face of adversity.



Ms. Walker, whose inspiring story of overcoming abuse, five marriages and homelessness to become a successful businesswoman is told in her popular autobiography, "Unbreakable", will be giving Facebook Live talks on the subject, completing a PSA on domestic abuse that will be distributed nationally and her Katrina Walker Foundation is partnering with national organizations to bring awareness to this important subject.



Her book, "Unbreakable: 5 Husbands, Homeless to Self-Made Millionaire The Katrina Walker Story" is available on Amazon as well as directly through her website.



Katrina says, "Domestic violence hits home with me. As a little girl I watched my mother get a daily dose of beat downs. I saw women with busted lips, blackened eyes and worse as being commonplace. Then, I experienced the same horror of running and ducking mean men, even escaping an iron thrown at my head from an abusive husband. I knew I had to do whatever I could to help other women in that situation."



Katrina Walker Live can be seen every other Tuesday night at 9pm EST on her Facebook channel, https://facebook.com/thekatrinawalker.



Her website address is http://mskatrinawalker.com.



