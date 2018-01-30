Author & Founder of Kanekt 365 Releases New eBook About How to Up the Ante on Productivity

Plymouth, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Who doesn't want to build their brand, generate leads, and effectively cut costs while they grow their business? Sounds like a juggling act. But the authors of a new book entitled, "5 Ways to Increase Productivity in the Workplace: Achieving Extraordinary Productivity" say it doesn't have to be. With strategies for business basics like helpful customer service calls, tech support, order processing, and appointment setting that results in lead generation, author Jeffrey Morin takes a pointed approach. Co-written with Melissa Rudy, the ebook is now offered on Amazon Kindle for $9.99.



The book starts with exploring employee incentives and moves to the importance of empowering offsite teams. For instance, the authors say the answering service of the past is now the contact center hub for booming businesses in the U.S. It appears the digital age mantra is all about multi-tasking. And, fortunately, gaining help for ample productivity that builds brands is the gettable get.



"There are steps companies can take internally with their workforce and processes, but when a business looks beyond their own walls, they find that the opportunities for growth are endless, inexpensive and easy to access," says Morin, also the founder of Kanekt 365. "It comes down to partnering with the right firm."



Among other helpful points, 5 Ways to Increase Productivity in the Workplace says business owners can grow their businesses, for less than $14 an hour, by employing offsite staff. This way, the productivity book says, business owners can cut HR costs, get calls answered, follow up on emails and texts, all while they get their social media managed. Inbound calls, as well as outbound calls, can now filter through a system that enhances the overall vision of a company to increase profits and brand recognition.



"Over and over we see that a 24/7, 365 days-a-year call center and online chat support system poised to meet customer needs is a requisite advantage," adds Morin.



With adept information to enhance teamwork as well, the book shares the importance of training, the dangers of micromanaging, and the ins and outs of gamification. By helping to build a community that strives to meet goals together, the book also underscores rewards for success, status badges, and the encouragement of healthy competition. To that end, 5 Ways to Improve Productivity in the Workplace engages the central commonality for all effective businesses - onsite and offsite teams empowered to succeed.



To get more information about the upcoming webinars or to download a free copy of the ebook visit http://www.kanekt365.com/ebook.



