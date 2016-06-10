Rock Island, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2016 --Author and U.S. Army civilian, Jason Tanamor, has a new children's book, "I Heart Superhero Kid," that is defined as an epic story between good and bad, told in rhyming verse involving a hero, his arch enemy, talking cats, and a girl with a crush.



Tanamor's association with heroes extends from his day job as a Contract Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois. It is there, full-time, where Tanamor serves the Department of the Army's soldiers by providing them what is needed in order to do their jobs. "Our soldiers are our everyday heroes," Tanamor said. "So, it was only fitting that I write about a hero - Superhero Kid - who protects the residents of his own city."



Illustrated by Tanamor's son, Ryan McFate, fans of fantasy and the superhero genre will love this rhythmic verse novel.



"I have never enlisted in the armed forces so those in uniform deserve so much respect from people like me," Tanamor said. "With all the craziness of the Presidential election going on, I wanted to write something fun that reinforced the theme of heroes protecting the citizenry."



Thus, a children's book geared toward 6-year-olds to teenagers was born. "Now, if only we could get Superhero Kid on the ballot," Tanamor quipped.



"I Heart Superhero Kid" is a drastic change from the books the author is generally known for. His previous novel, "Anonymous," received a starred review from Publishers Weekly while "Drama Dolls" is currently piling on its own positive reviews. "Although this is a children's book, it is a story that everyone can relate to," Tanamor said.



The storyline revolves around Lizzy, a girl obsessed with discovering who Superhero Kid really is. While Lizzy is plotting her future, Superhero Kid's arch enemy, the Evil Man, is plotting his own future - to take over the city. However, one person is standing in the Evil Man's way - Superhero Kid. The result is an epic battle of the ages, between good and bad.



"Everybody loves a hero, someone he or she can relate and look up to," Tanamor said. "This book is a constant reminder that even though we are consumed with our own lives - such as Lizzy and her crush on Superhero Kid - there will always be someone looking over us."



"I Heart Superhero Kid" is available at Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/Heart-Superhero-Kid-superhero-story-ebook/dp/B01D7TOPTM) in paperback for $15.00 and digitally for $3.99.



Jason Tanamor is a Contract Specialist stationed at Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois. Visit Jason Tanamor on the web at http://www.tanamor.com.