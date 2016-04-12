Royal Oak, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Michigan-based Focus Forward Coaching, LLC and Defeat the Drama Publishing have released To Love and be Cherished: The Ultimate Guide to Finding True Love with a Real Man, designed as a single woman's step-by-step guide to planning, preparing and finding that forever someone by author Kirsten E. Vogel.



Admitting that she has made many dating mistakes over the years while enduring a myriad of negative relationship experiences including abuse, Vogel's yearning for true love and partnership – and commitment to healing – allowed her to work through her pain and the challenges of dating as a single mother to find her true love.



"As women, we always ask: Why does dating have to be so painful? Are all the good guys taken? Why do I keep picking the wrong guys? Is there something wrong with me…am I expecting too much? My goal is to tell single women everywhere that they are valuable and worthy of great love," says Vogel. "To Love and be Cherished is a step-by-step guide to planning, preparing and finding that forever someone, providing the formula necessary to seek healthy relationships so women can enter the dating world with confidence."



This formula within the pages of Vogel's book includes instilling a belief that a woman should not validate her worth through dating or a man, building an unwavering foundation that allows women to understand they're already loved, fortifying biblical principles attached to practical real-world scenarios and stressing the importance of remaining committed to looking for the right kind of man – and accepting nothing less.



"I truly believe that most women, to the very depths of their souls, yearn for that one true love…the man who will sweep them off their feet, stand by their side and leave them feeling loved and cherished for a lifetime," concludes Vogel. "Unfortunately, in today's world, dating has too often become a place where women are the pursuers; they compete for the man, find validation through their relationships and use physical performance – including baring a lot of skin, donning tight clothes and exhibiting a highly proficient sexuality – as currency. But rarely does this yield, true love.



"I want to teach women that they are so much more than their bodies…the ultimate essence of a woman is her heart, soul, and mind."



To Love and be Cherished: The Ultimate Guide to Finding True Love with a Real Man is available through Amazon at ToLoveAndBeCherished.com/book. For more information about the book visit ToLoveAndBeCherished.com.



