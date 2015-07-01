Author Launches 'Kick-Ass Catalyst' to Turn an Aching Heart Into Joyful Freedom

Great Barrington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --Can a broken heart be a catalyst for the extraordinary? A new author says, "Absolutely!" In her first book, "Thrive Anyway: You Can Heal Your Broken Heart; How to Recover from 9 Stages of Grief, Manage Stress Relief, and Create Healthy Relationships", personal coach Julie Bishop explores the difficulties of navigating through the heartache of loss, stress and insecurity after a major break up. Herself a divorced mother of two, Julie has firsthand experience traveling the hard terrain of letting go, losing and re-building almost everything to moving forward for a healthier you and healthier relationships.



"There are a lot of steps, as with any challenge," Julie says, "But the most important step is recognizing that you are hurting and that you are worth more than that hurt. You just need the tools to get through the grief so it doesn't rob you of the future you desire and deserve."



Jenny Fenig, Amazon Best Selling Author of "Get Gutsy: A Sacred Fearless Guide for Finding Your Soul's Calling and Living Your Dream." found Julie's book to be "Compassionate, real and full of actionable wisdom, 'Thrive Anway' is a healing salve for anyone ready to bravely move forward after heartbreak."



Thrive Anyway provides both personal anecdotes from Julie's life as well as her professional clients. It includes simple, practical steps to working through the many emotional hurdles that come with a broken heart. Chapters on managing stress, shifting disempowering mindsets, setting clear boundaries, identifying a healthy partner and creating freedom, joy and love are balanced with breathing and visualization activities as well as other healing resources.



