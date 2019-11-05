Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --Entrepreneur Marty Park releases his debut book, Tiger by the Tail - 99 Secrets to Tame and Master Your Business. Marty is a rare breed. At the age of 21, while most students are neck-deep with homework and weekend plans, Marty was running his first company with 8 staff members on the payroll. Since then, Marty has owned and operated 14 companies across 6 industries; from software to restaurants, audio production to marketing, he has become an expert at business growth and the personal growth that comes with it.



Already an Amazon Bestseller, the book title comes from the idea that entrepreneurship can feel much like having a Tiger by the Tail—you never know when it may turn around and bite you and you're definitely in for a wild ride! Marty's belief is that there are ways to tame the tiger so it doesn't have to be so wild and unpredictable and the goal of the book is to show with readers just how to do that. The ninety-nine secrets Marty shares are practical and insightful business tips written to help entrepreneurs reach success by unveiling the lessons that he has learned as a seasoned entrepreneur, business coach, and strategist.



Cameron Herold of COO Alliance and author of Meetings Suck and Free PR says, "Marty has already been where you're going—his book is filled with insights and ideas that you can put into action today in your company."



On top of being an accomplished entrepreneur, Marty is an award-winning business coach and has been involved in the launch, growth, restructuring or financing of a multitude of companies internationally. He is passionate about working with other entrepreneurs to conquer adversity, transform their performance and achieve their ultimate vision of success, in business and life. Marty has previously been nominated as one of Calgary's Top 40 Under 40, is a Leadership Calgary Alumni, is an Advisor at the Hunter School of Entrepreneurship at the University of Calgary and was selected to attend the G20 Delegate (Young Entrepreneurs Summit) as one of only 20 entrepreneurs representing Canada.



"Tiger by the Tail is a treasury of practical wisdom and insights gleaned from Marty's personal experience as an entrepreneur and advisor that will ignite your entrepreneurial spirit, and give you a blueprint from which you can build the business of your dreams," shares Michael Vickers, author of Becoming Preferred and Dance of the Rainmaker.



Tiger by the Tail is for every entrepreneur that got past the startup phase only to find the challenges got worse. Marty shares the ideas, secrets, and tools needed to be a tiger tamer and master entrepreneur. Drawing on his decades of work in multiple industries, Marty's insight will help you take a business to the next level of success.



To purchase the book on Amazon.com, visit https://amzn.to/2pAeuO8 and Amazon.ca at https://amzn.to/2Nm49hQ.



For interview inquiries contact Marty at 403-836-3023. Visit www.tigerbythetailbook.com.



About Marty Park

Marty Park is an author, speaker, and coach who helps entrepreneurs smash through their roadblocks to reach business mastery and life success.



