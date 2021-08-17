San Fransisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2021 --"It is no exaggeration to call the identity of the Zodiac Killer the most maddening unsolved crime in American history...But it is also no exaggeration to say that Mike Rodelli's case stands above them all" - Tom Zoellner, Author and Former Reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle



In June 1999, Mike Rodelli had an idea that had never occurred to a generation of detectives in the San Francisco Bay Area, leading him on a twenty-year odyssey to prove the identity of the Zodiac Killer.



In the Shadow of Mt. Diablo: The Shocking True Identity of the Zodiac Killer, most recently featured in the San Francisco Chronicle by reporter Kevin Fagan, is filled with new information about the mystery.



Rodelli's book is currently receiving high ratings by readers, as well as tremendous editorial reviews by such true-crime luminaries as Dr. Cyril Wecht, the world-renowned former Medical Examiner of Allegheny County, PA; vaunted NYPD Homicide Detective Vernon Geberth, who is the author of the highly regarded police training textbook, Practical Homicide Investigation; and retired SFPD Homicide Insp., Vince Repetto, lead investigator on the Zodiac case for the Department in the 1990s and who personally lobbied the Chief of Police to read the report on Rodelli's suspect in 2012.



As an amateur detective, Rodelli was determined to prove that one of the wealthiest and most politically powerful entrepreneurs in San Francisco was also the city's most notorious serial killer. With fresh eyes, he provides readers with new information about this case, including a new perspective on the DNA in the Zodiac case and on behavioral profiling of the killer.



Vince Repetto, notes that, "Mr. Rodelli lays out a concise retelling of the Zodiac's murders, and the evidence associated with the crime scenes and the victims. He lures the reader along, with one circumstantial link after another, eventually pointing to [Rodelli's suspect] as the Zodiac murderer. Has Mike Rodelli solved the Zodiac murders? After reading his book many will believe he has."



Rodelli provides the reader with an objectively researched, fully documented book that is meticulously footnoted, and shows that, against all odds, he has solved a case many said would never yield its dark secrets.



To this day, ciphers of the Zodiac killer are being decoded, leading to more information that was unknown during the case. As new ciphers are cracked, the relevance of the famed Zodiac killer still remains, and will continue until all the clues are solved.



Mr. Rodelli's story has been covered in several articles in the San Francisco Chronicle, beginning with reporter Tom Zoellner's feature article in October 2000, followed by reporter Charlie Goodyear's April 2004 article and others. In addition, Rodelli was interviewed in May 2019 for a yet to be released, untitled documentary on the Zodiac case that is being Executive Produced by Oscar-winner Laura Poitras.



In The Shadow of Mt. Diablo: The Shocking True Identity of the Zodiac Killer is available now at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and anywhere that books are sold.



About Mike Rodelli

Mike Rodelli was born in Woodside, Queens, New York. In the 1960s he spent a good part of his youth playing sports in schoolyards. Rodelli holds a BA in biology from Montclair State University and a master's degree in biological oceanography from the University of Rhode Island.



Since 2000, Rodelli's research on the Zodiac has been covered in several articles in the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2002 he appeared on the ABC News program Primetime Thursday. In May 2018 his book, The Hunt for Zodiac: The Inconceivable Double Life of a Notorious Serial Killer, was the subject of an article in the Los Angeles Review of Books by Tom Zoellner, The Serial Killer as a Marketing Genius.



In addition, Rodelli was a contributor with screen credit on the acclaimed 2007 feature film, Zodiac, by David Fincher/Warner Brothers, which starred Robert Downey, Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal.



Rodelli currently lives in Atlantic City, NJ. When not chasing serial killers, he is an avid New York Mets and Rangers fan. He enjoys tackling the Sunday New York Times crossword and occasionally declares victory over it. Rodelli also reads voraciously and eclectically and is working on two new true-crime books.



About Indigo River Publishing

Indigo River Publishing is a modern cooperative publisher founded in 2011. We take the best parts of traditional publishing—such as expert editors, award-winning cover designers, and strong sales distribution—and thrown away what's not working to create a business model that allows for a true partnership between authors and publishers. We work with authors across all genres and have proudly published books from internationally recognized executives and celebrities as well as debut authors. Transparency and partnership are our guiding principles, and we pride ourselves on identifying new voices and rising talent while leading the evolution of the publishing industry's business model.



