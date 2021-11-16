Author of Devotional Encourages Peers to Be Chronic Pain Warriors

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2021 --Debut author and motivational speaker Carol K. Grosz has lived with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome for almost thirty years. She shares the lessons she's learned and the hope she carries in her uplifting devotional, "Dancing at the Gate."



"Dancing at the Gate" is a labor of love that took Carol almost two years to complete, as she meticulously gathered Bible verses and recorded her thoughts and experiences. She was encouraged and held accountable by the women in her Journey study group to write the book and reach out to publishers.



In a series of devotionals, Carol details her struggles to conquer hopelessness and despair, and instead live as a Chronic Pain Warrior. She hopes to give strength to people not only with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, but also those with cancer, lupus, fibromyalgia, and any other chronic illness. She also wants this book to give caretakers, spouses, friends, and family some insight into how their loved ones are feeling and how they can help.



"I want people who live with pain, whether it's physical or emotional, to have a renewed spirit. I want people to be able to see who we are and how we are, and how we can be changemakers in others' lives and in our own lives, and through different circumstances," says Carol. "People with chronic pain tend to mourn their former lives, and I hope this is a gentle way to help them understand that they're victorious and they can move on and experience the joy and the surrender of this journey."



Carol is currently at work on her next book, "Walking Home Together," which will focus on the different relationships women form in their mature years, and how these bonds will last for the rest of their lives.



"Dancing at the Gate" is available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, and Shop.BookLogix.com.



