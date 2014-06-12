Author of LGBT Children's Book Launches Gaybe Center Site

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --The face and dynamics of the family has shifted as more and more children are being raised by two mommies or two daddies. Neil Patrick Harris (of Doogie Howser, M.D. And How I Met Your Mother fame) and his partner David Burtka are raising twins together. WE's My Fair Wedding host David Tutera shared in a Mail Online interview with Sadie Whitelocks how his marriage to Ryan Jurica could not be saved by a pregnancy. Crystal Tompkins details in her book, “Oh the Things Mommies Do!” that two mom families are a common family structure in today's world.



Her vividly illustrated 2009 title, which is also the name of her blog, shares the dynamic of having two mommies, and is written for lesbian mothers. Tompkins is the brainchild behind the site, and is launching this LGBTQ dedicated resource site during Gay Pride Month. Gaybe Center features articles, a blog, a resource center, as well as an array of Gaybe Products and community channels.



Parenting questions, information about cryobanks, fertility, adoption, foster parenting and surrogacy are some examples of information featured on the Gaybe Center site. The site's main focus is to give the LGBTQ community a space to connect with other parents (and expecting parents), to help each other navigate family and share their child-rearing experiences.



Articles found on the site cover subjects such as fever care, pregnancy, safety, adoption, nursery necessities and more. The articles, blog and other aspects of the site help promote it's motto, which is Learn, Develop, Grow.



The goal of gaybecenter.com is to become the number one resource center for the LGBT community.