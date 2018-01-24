Authorities Do Not Provide Trauma Scene Cleanup Services

Lake Stevens, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --Most people do not fully understand trauma scene cleanup scenarios. Of course, there are movies and television shows that depict law enforcement officials and evidence gatherers working behind cordoned off areas. It would be logical to assume that there is some type of government cleanup resource that sweeps in after the body is gone and the evidence has been safely stored away.



In fact, this is not the way that it works at all. Things do not take care of themselves after the police and the other interested parties are gone. Plus, ordinary maintenance services cannot do this type of work, even if they are willing to accept trauma scene cleanup assignments. This is because of the fact that blood, human tissue, and other bodily fluids are considered to be biohazardous materials that can transmit diseases.



It takes education, experience, and the proper certifications to provide this type of assistance legally. In Seattle, Tacoma, Renton, and Everett, Washington trauma scene cleanup services are offered by a company called Bio Clean. They have been deeply committed to serving members of these communities for a couple of decades and counting.



In some cases, they work with facility decision-makers that may not have personal connections with the victims. However, anyone that is confronted with a trauma scene is going to be in an emotional state. Of course, things are much more sensitive when a trauma scene cleanup crew is engaged by the family of an individual that passed away in a violent crime or an accident.



Bio Clean is fully cognizant of the fact that they are stepping into very sensitive situations. They take the human element to heart, and they do everything possible to lend a helping hand in a compassionate manner. Since they have so much experience, they have the ability to put people at ease when they are going through trying times, and this is a great strength that the company brings to the table.



In addition to the hands-on trauma scene cleanup work that they do, the company also provides guidance during the insurance claim process. Bio Clean is definitely a very valuable resource for anyone that needs a trauma scene cleanup in Seattle or any of the surrounding communities.



