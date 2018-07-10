Authorized Informatica PowerCenter Training Now Provided by Exist Management LLC (ExistBI)

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2018 --ExistBI are now authorized partners with Informatica, this enables them to provide official or custom Informatica classes, on-site or virtually across the globe. In one of their most recent engagements they provided Informatica PowerCenter training for Atos, a European IT Services corporation. Atos specializes in hi-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data and cybersecurity services. From this successful training, the client then chose ExistBI for numerous Informatica consulting engagements such as Performance Tuning, Best Practice Workshops and Extraction, Transfer and Loading project resources. ExistBI have a large team of experienced certified Informatica trainers and consultants who provide on-site or virtual instructor-led training using the customers environment or the Informatica University official labs.



'Exist Business Intelligence have delivered a number of Informatica PowerCenter and MicroStrategy trainings for our global BI teams. Due to the success of the trainings, we procured ExistBI to help with various Informatica consulting engagements, helping a number of teams with Informatica installs, upgrades, configuration, high-level bug fixes and various deployments. Our team have been extremely satisfied!' Jochen, Senior Project Manager, Atos



Alongside Atos, ExistBI have recently provided Informatica training classes and Informatica consulting to a variety of industry sectors. In retail and wholesale, for Costco and Kroger. In finance, for Barclays, US Bank and CIBC. In Marketing and Communication services to Merkle and Cox. For Healthcare: Highmark, Hill-Rom and Medicaid. In Education, such as Brigham Young University. Just to name a few.



ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.



