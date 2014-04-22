Auto Glass Perfection Moves Office in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --Auto Glass Perfection LLC has moved! With a new location in Phoenix at 11811 N Tatum Blvd, Suite 3031, AG Perfection now has a corporate office to handle its ever growing business needs.



At the crossroads of Tatum and Cactus, the new office was needed to accommodate the company’s preferred vendors, such as State Farm, HSG, Arizona Limos, etc.



In addition to their new location, the company also hired an office manager, Talitha Obards. Mark Linebarger, owner of AG Perfection, describes Talitha as someone who “goes above and beyond” to get things done. With her office experience, Obards is the perfect addition to the team. In her position, she is in charge of handling all of the company’s billing needs, receiving incoming phone calls and dealing with customer service issues, as well as any future personnel the company may need to hire as it expands.



“She’s got the work ethic that both Sunny and I believe in, ” says Mark, citing her commitment to customer service as one of the reasons he hired her.



As a previous preschool director for six years, Talitha said she was inspired to switch careers after meeting Mark and witnessing his leadership abilities.



“The opportunity was there to be a part of a growing and expanding company, which was exciting to me,” says Talitha on her decision to join the company.



Both Talitha and the new location are helping AG Perfection to better serve their customers. With more room to receive customers and extra space to hold business meetings, the new place in Phoenix allows Mark and his staff to build the kind of long lasting relationships that are so important to them.



Although their office space may be new, their dedication to customers isn’t. For nearly 15 years, AG Perfection has provided high quality service and exceptional workmanship to the greater Phoenix area, making it one of the leading auto glass repair companies in the valley.



To find out more about AG Perfection, please call 602-953-7876 or click here to visit their website.