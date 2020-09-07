Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2020 --When looking for car insurance, many people search the internet for guidance on what it will cost. NerdWallet looked at the rate for 2020 and found the national average cost of car insurance is $1,427 per year. That means the average auto insurance policy would be approximately $119 per month for drivers who are 40 years old and have a clean driving record and good credit. The team at Patrick J Kelly Insurance Group works with auto insurance carriers to provide clients with a balanced solution.



Kelly Insurance is an independent agency, able to provide quotes from various insurance carriers. Having the ability to request quotes from multiple carriers helps them to find good prices and coverage for clients. As a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency, Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been in business for over thirty-five years. During this time, the agency has formed productive relationships with top auto insurance carriers to benefit clients in Phoenixville, Skippack, Collegeville, Limerick, and the surrounding areas. They provide outstanding service as well as competitive rates.



The agents at Kelly Insurance Group understand that getting to know the client is a very important step in finding the right insurance. Agents will also find discounts available for drivers, such as good driver discounts, military, and federal employee discounts, good student discounts, and defensive driver discounts. These discounts will be applied to qualified customers in Royersford, Trappe, Collegeville, Skippack, and throughout their local area.



Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group always works for the client, making sure to review and discuss with the client, making sure the client understands every aspect of the policies, going over terminology and coverage, for each. The agents at Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group are always available for clients, whether to request and review quotes, to answering questions, and assisting during the claims process. For more information on auto insurance in Phoenixville, Royersford, Skippack, Collegeville, Limerick, and Trappe, PA, visit, www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.



About Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group

Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been helping people find the right insurance for their needs, for more than 35 years. Whatever insurance is needed, from life insurance, car insurance, homeowner's insurance or umbrella insurance, the staff at Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group is here to help.