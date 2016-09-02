Auto Is an Automatic Luxury Watch Series Inspired by Carbon Fiber

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --The Rival Auto Watch, a series of watches inspired by carbon fiber with a luxurious, premium look and feel, is live on Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having surpassed their raise goal in less than a week on the crowdfunding platform.



The R/Auto watch series is designed to pay homage to the minimalist era of modern design. Free of distractions, the focus is truly imbued in the form and simplicity of the crossover between classic modern sports styling with robust quality functionality - inspired by Carbon Fiber.



"We found that there were a lot of watches in the market that were copies of other copies - building a very saturated market for the watch industry," says Trung Lau, founder of Rival Collective. "So we went on a mission to design something completely unique - the perfect blend of a sports diver watch and with a modern minimalist approach - Auto was born."



The Carbon Auto: Skel offers a modern sports design with precise time keeping functionality, featuring an engraved 45mm 316L stainless steel rotating bezel with incremental markers. The dial uses modern easy-to-read hourly index markers to help keep the face clean and sophisticated. These indexes are treated with luminous oils for maximum readability in low light settings. Finished with a signature Carbon Fiber face, it also features a cut out that reveals the beauty of the automatic movement itself – engine to the beat of every minute, the pulse of every second - The heart of time.



The Rival Auto Watch Series doesn't leave any design detail to chance. From the inside out the watch features high-quality components and the finest materials. The Auto features a Miyota open heart-design to capture the essence of movement, and the soul of the timepiece. Exhibition casebooks are forged of 316L stainless steel and finished with flat Sapphire crystal to ensure maximum comfort and quality during wear. In addition a choice of flat or domed AR coated sapphire crystal lens is mounted to create the perfect look and feel on the wrist. The look is finished elegantly with premium stainless steel and handcrafted genuine leather bands.



"We feel that our watches are well designed with simplicity, with high-quality premium materials and the true premium feel - without the price tag. We are currently the lowest priced fully automatic luxury watch series on Kickstarter!," adds Trung. "Many rival watches with the same quality have huge retail mark ups purely because they are a high end watch brand. Rival Collective is all about retaining that luxury without having to break the bank - so we're disrupting the watch industry with our Sleek line of watches without sacrificing on quality - trying to re-invent the watch market."



The Rival Auto Watch Series campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2ccPMaY



About Rival Collective

Rival Collective is a small team who loves the simplicity and sophistication of Carbon Fiber. We would love to bring out a line of sleek everyday lifestyle products that cannot be found anywhere else. Lifestyle products inspired by Sleek, Sophistication and Versatility – without breaking the bank. Products from small leather goods to sophisticated time pieces, we've got you covered.



For more information on Rival Collective please visit https://www.rival-collective.com