Auto repair site contains over 900 repair articles including wiring diagrams, firing order, technical service bulletins, and diagnostic tips
St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2013 --RicksFreeAutoRepairAdvice.com helps auto owners fix their own vehicles. The site includes "How-to" articles, as well as vehicle specific fixes and diagnostic tips. Auto owners can also submit specific questions to Rick here. Rick will give them advice on how to diagnose and fix the problem.
The site also include fixes for specific Pxxxx, Cxxxx, and Uxxxx trouble codes.
Here's a sample of the types of repairs covered on the site
- Air Conditioning Fixes
- Alarms and Anti-theft system fixes
- Belt Diagrams
- Computers and Sensors
- Firing order diagrams
- Power window diagnosis and repair tips
Rick is also available to offer money-saving tips and maintenance advice to accredited journalists.