Auto Smart Offer Enjoys Successful Business Summit at JT Foxx Family Reunion and Auto Conference LA

Chevy Chase, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --Creating some buzz for the best car prices online, Auto Smart Offer had a stellar November for networking. To start, the company's CEO, Sam Komeha had the privilege to meet some of the nation's top business players at the world-famous JT Foxx Family Reunion II. A major networking event held in Orlando, Florida on the 10th through the 13th by the world's leading wealth coach, JT Foxx, Komeha was honored to "bend the ear" of notables about his startup that's slated to revolutionize the car selling and car buying industry. Outlining how leads for dealerships can exponentially improve now thanks to the ease of the Internet, Komeha did some heavy-hitting of his own.



Offering consumers the best out-the-door car prices via his site AutoSmartOffer.com, Komeha took his great idea to the Auto Conference LA as well. A sponsor of the event held on November 15th, the CEO made a connection with Jim and Bridgette Fitzpatrick of CBT News. To that end, the powerful duo agreed to announce the launch of Auto Smart Offer at the CBT Automotive Conference & Expo 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Sam Komeha, CEO of Auto Smart Deals, LLC spoke of the advantages November held for his company Auto Smart Offer, "The exclusive on CBT is a huge boost for Auto Smart Offer. I was encouraged to hear what industry leaders like Randi Zuckerberg, former Facebook marketing executive, and Donald Trump's former right-hand man George Ross had to say about how to increase the productivity of startups. I took that info to heart for our new car sales platform. Nido Qubein, who's on the board of several well-known companies gave insight I can use too. I'm going to use it to help generate leads for dealerships after they've paid a small monthly fee for our service. And, I have to say, it was a thrill to meet John Travolta and 50 Cent! What a tremendous time."



Auto Smart Offer is offering a special promotion for dealerships for a limited time. Dealerships that sign up now to get leads delivered directly to their inbox will receive a 35% discount.



For more information visit https://www.autosmartoffer.com/dealerships/.



About Auto Smart Deals, LLC

Auto Smart Offer is a division of Auto Smart Deals, LLC based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.



