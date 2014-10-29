Autoimmune Diseases Can Be Caused by EBV; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --“Infected with EBV? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to Dr. Anette Draborg and colleagues, the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) is linked to the development of many different autoimmune diseases. They wrote that “recent findings link dysregulation of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) with SAD development.” (1) EBV causes a persistent, latent infection. Even in its latent form, the virus has “immune modulating functions,” which make EBV a good candidate for initiation of autoimmune diseases and exacerbation of disease progression. Dr. Draborg continued, writing that “in the latent state, the EBV genomic DNA will undergo circularization and replicate together with the host’s chromosomal DNA, which results in a restricted expression of viral genes and conceals the virus from the host’s immune system… SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus) patients have been shown to have an abnormally high viral load … compared to healthy controls with 10-40-fold increase.” (1) These findings indicate that EBV may lead to the development of autoimmune diseases such as “rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren’s syndrome (SS), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), mixed connective tissue disease (MCTD), systemic scleroderma (SSc), and dermatomyositis/polymyositis (DM/PM).” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends that EBV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which have a formula that was designed to help the immune system reduce the numbers of latent EBV in the body.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (2) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (2) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Importantly, Dr. Draborg continued, writing that “EBV is demonstrated to have a role as an environmental trigger in the development of SADs … and the constant interplay between the host’s immune response and EBV immune-modulating proteins may result in individual disease patterns … it is also possible that every time the control of EBV diminishes, EBV reactivates and reinfects more cells of different types in different locations of the body, resulting in specific manifestations and progression of disease.” (1)



The CDC notes that “Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), also known as human herpesvirus 4, is a member of the herpes virus family. It is one of the most common human viruses. EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives. EBV spreads most commonly through bodily fluids, primarily saliva.” (3)



What treatments are available for EBV infections?



“A few antiviral drugs are available that were shown to inhibit EBV replication in cell culture. These drugs include the acyclic nucleoside analogues aciclovir, ganciclovir, penciclovir, and their respective prodrugs valaciclovir, valganciclovir and famciclovir, the acyclic nucleotide analogues cidofovir and adefovir, and the pyrophosphate analogue foscarnet. However, clinical studies have shown that these drugs are mostly ineffective in humans.” (3) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing EBV symptoms. Two of these products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



