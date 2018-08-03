Automated Laundry Joins Forces with TOLON

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2018 --As of last year, Automated Laundry Systems has entered into a collaboration with the family-owned Turkish company TOLON. Between TOLON's well-earned reputation as the pinnacle of both craftsmanship and technology in the laundry industry, and their commitment to sustainable and dependable machines, Automated Laundry Systems was more than happy to join with them and become one of TOLON's largest distributors on the West Coast.



Automated Laundry was drawn to TOLON because of their impeccable standard of quality, each machine handmade in Europe with unparalleled attention to detail and the best parts. TOLON machines ensure a minimization of services and repair for customers. Automated Laundry Systems is so confident in TOLON machines that they have included a lifetime warranty on the bearing housing of every machine.



Ovanes Kerian, Automated Laundry Systems' CEO, commented, "We're really excited about the new TOLON machines. I've been in this industry for nearly thirty years now, and I can say that I've never seen machines like these. Not only are they durable and beautiful, but they are also the most technologically advanced machines, with one of the most powerful spins and some of the most powerful eco-modes on the market. We're hoping that word will spread about TOLON and how they are changing the laundry industry."



If you're in the market for new laundry machines, get ready! TOLON is available now!